SHARON, PA. — Musser Elementary School officials notified officials with the Mercer County Board of Elections that Sharon voters in precincts 4-1, 4-2 and 4-4 will no longer be able to use the Spruce Avenue entrance to access their polling location in the gym beginning Tuesday, Election Day, and beyond.

Voters should now go to the gym entrance on the north side of the building that faces Leslie Street to enter the polling location. There will be signs indicating where voters should enter the facility, according to election board officials.