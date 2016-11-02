CLEVELAND (AP)
After 108 years, what’s one more day?
The Chicago Cubs are far from finished. They’re frothing.
Addison Russell hit a grand slam and tied a World Series record with six RBIs, and Chicago took advantage of a huge early misplay in Cleveland’s outfield as the Cubs throttled the Indians 9-3
tonight in Game 6 to push this tense tug-of-war between baseball’s two longest title drought holders to the limit. Game 7, it is. The biggest, most nerve-wracking day yet. For one city, hysteria. For the other, heartbreak.
