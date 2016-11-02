LORDSTOWN

For three consecutive months now, the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze has posted year-over-year increases in sales.

October 2016 had two fewer selling days, and the Cruze came in with 17,126 sales, compared with 15,710 sales in October 2015, according to figures released today by General Motors.

“The last three months, [the Cruzes] have hit their stride,” said Jessica Caldwell, senior analyst for Edmunds.com.

Broken down, the Cruze’s sales are mostly retail, or sales to individual customers, as GM has focused its selling efforts on the more profitable retail side.

In October, the next-generation Cruze had 11,595 retail sales and 4,038 fleet sales. Other Cruze sales included in retail were 462 sales of the first-generation Cruze and 1,031 sales of the Cruze Hatchback.

In August, total Cruze sales were up 52.4 percent year-over-year, and in September, sales were up 8.4 percent.

