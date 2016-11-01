LORDSTOWN

Sales of the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze went up 9 percent in October to 17,126 from 15,710 reported in October 2015.

The reported increase in October sales of the Cruze follows behind increases in both August and September.

For the year so far, the Cruze's sales are down 19.9 percent over last year, according to General Motors' sales report released today.

GM’s total U.S. sales in October were 258,626 vehicles, down less than 2 percent from last year.

GM’s daily rental sales were down about 8,000 vehicles or about 19 percent in October compared to last year, as the automaker planned.

GM sold 208,290 vehicles in October to individual or “retail” customers in the U.S., up 3 percent from last year, despite two fewer selling days. Based on initial estimates, GM outperformed the entire U.S. retail industry.