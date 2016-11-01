HUBBARD

A gently used clothing drive to benefit the homeless of our area will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the City Administration Building on West Liberty Street. It is sponsored by the Sub Zero Mission.

Items needed include new or used sleeping bags, coats, hoodies, hats, winter gloves, hand/foot warmers, extra-large gym bags, scarves, tents, tarps, para cord, dry boots, blankets and only new socks. No comforters. please. All donations are tax-deductible.

The Sub Zero Mission is a charity based in Ohio, and its mission is to prevent freezing and injury caused by extreme weather exposure to the homeless, with special focus on military veterans.