WARREN

Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., will sponsor its third annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors will sell primitives, folk art, wooden puzzles, country, handmade jewelry, fall and winter decor, sewn items, homemade goat milk soap, lotions, knit and crocheted items and paintings on wood, slate and canvas. There also will be food available for lunch. Proceeds from raffle baskets and table rentals go toward the church renovation fund.

For information call the church office at 330-372-1676.