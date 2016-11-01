JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Central Christian plans craft show



Published: Tue, November 1, 2016 @ 8:38 a.m.

WARREN

Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., will sponsor its third annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors will sell primitives, folk art, wooden puzzles, country, handmade jewelry, fall and winter decor, sewn items, homemade goat milk soap, lotions, knit and crocheted items and paintings on wood, slate and canvas. There also will be food available for lunch. Proceeds from raffle baskets and table rentals go toward the church renovation fund.

For information call the church office at 330-372-1676.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes