CANFIELD

C.H. Campbell second-grader Maddi Dinger lets nothing hold her back, never gives up and never says she can’t.

“I just go for it,” Maddi said simply.

Eight-year old Maddi throws her body across the yard, springing from hand to foot as she flies through the air.

She is a cheerleader, a gymnast and an inspiration for children her age because of her go-getter attitude and drive to succeed.

But what makes this little girl different than any other Young Athletic Conference cheerleader award winner? Maddi has had several surgeries from the time she was born due to malformations in her hand and foot due to being born with amniotic bands.

Amniotic band syndrome is a group of birth defects that result when strands of the amniotic sac detach and wrap around parts of the baby in the womb. The defects may affect the face, arms, legs, fingers or toes.

Maddi’s mother, Shannan Dinger, said although it was a surprise, she and her husband, Brian, hit the ground running to help their daughter,

“Maddi was about 6 months old when she had her first surgery and has had 11 surgeries since,” she said. “This is actually her first year without a surgery.”

