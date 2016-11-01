YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said officers chasing a man on foot about 4:20 p.m. Monday found a bag of heroin on the man and $1,370 cash.

Officers tried to pull over a car driven by Marvin Gidney, 30, of Youngstown after reports said they spotted it driving at a high rate of speed on West Glenaven Avenue.

Instead Gidney jumped out of the car while it was still moving and ran away. He was caught behind a home in the 500 block of Cohasset Avenue, reports said.

Gidney was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of heroin, driving under suspension and obstructing official business.