WARREN

An emergency room doctor at Akron Children’s Hospital testified today the two small children of Carlisa Davis were the youngest overdose victims he’s treated for an opiate overdose.

The children, 9 months and 21 months, looked fine when they arrived at Akron Children’s from ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Feb. 2, but they both had the worst-possible “coma score” when they arrived at TMH, Dr. Jeff Kempf said.

He testified at the child-endangering trial of Davis in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Davis, now 19, could get up to six years in prison if convicted of two counts of felony child endangering.

The trial resumes at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge W. Wyatt McKay.

