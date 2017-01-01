YOUNGSTOWN — For years, Stambaugh Auditorium – despite its imposing pillars, superior acoustics and stately wood-and-stone interior – was hiding a weakness.

The building still possessed the same monumental grandeur that it had on the day it opened in 1926. But despite its beauty and history, Stambaugh was being left behind as a venue for nationally-known entertainment.

By 2006, the main auditorium was underused and becoming an afterthought as the then-new Covelli Centre started to bring in top-name acts.

Getting back on track took a while. It was a process marked by fits and starts as the board of directors hired a succession of general managers – none of whom stayed very long.

Stability finally began to take root in 2012, when Matt Pagac became general manager and took over daily operations. Today, Stambaugh has regained its place in the city’s burgeoning entertainment scene as a place for top-level concerts, lectures, comedy and other touring acts.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com