JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Small planes collide in midair in Texas, killing 3



Published: Sat, December 31, 2016 @ 10:07 p.m.

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Three people have been killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. today near Aero Country Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

The FAA says it was told by local fire department officials that three people died in the crash.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says "both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision."

Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes