YOUNGSTOWN

Only the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets are hotter than the Youngstown Phantoms.

With Saturday’s 3-1 win over Team USA U-18 at the Covelli Centre, the Phantoms improved to 10-1-1 in their last dozen games. They’ve earned points in 12 of the past 13 contests.

Evan Wisocky, Nicolas Werbik and Coale Norris scored goals while Ivan Kulbakov rejected all but one shot.