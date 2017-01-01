YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown – for better or worse – became a convenient symbol for the national media in 2016.

The city became a catch-all for portraying the “forgotten America” that elected Donald Trump: Across the nation, images of abandoned steel mills and pudgy, blue-collar workers accompanied print and television reports telling the tired-but-true tale of a marginalized population saying “enough is enough.”

Away from the national narrative, plenty of local news – ranging from unusual political developments and high praise for high schools to murder and terrorism – added depth and complexity to the evolving story of Youngstown, and Vindicator readers took notice.

Read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com to see the top online stories of 2016.