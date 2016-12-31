HOWLAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper cited a Warren man for running a red light at the intersection of Howland-Wilson Road and state Route 82, causing a collision hospitalizing three people Friday night.

According to a patrol news release, Thomas Webber, 21, ran the traffic light traveling westbound on Route 82, striking a driver turning left from Howland-Wilson at 7:29 p.m.

The collision sent the vehicles traveling off the corner of the intersection, striking a utility pole.

Webber and two other passengers in his vehicle were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was also transported to the same hospital for serious injuries.

Township police and fire responded to the crash and assisted in the investigation.