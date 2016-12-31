JOBS
Ohio high-schooler, 16, saves herself, 3 brothers from fire



Published: Sat, December 31, 2016 @ 6:29 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio high-schooler is being credited with saving herself and her three younger brothers from a house fire.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 16-year-old Abbi Swank’s parents were delivering newspapers at around 4 a.m. Thursday when fire engulfed the north side house where she and her siblings were sleeping.

The Whetstone High School junior awoke to the sounds of her 11-year-old brother, Tyler, screaming. She smelled smoke, wrapped herself in a blanket and ran.

Abbi made sure Tyler and her 9-year-old brother, Bo, got outside. She was unable to rouse her 13-year-old brother, Kyle, so she dragged him out. Abbi then called her parents and 911.

Columbus fire officials said her actions probably saved all four children.

Two of the family’s four dogs died in the blaze.

