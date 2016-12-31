NEWTON FALLS — The Newton Falls Police Department and Trumbull Homicide Task Force are investigating the death of a man on Ridge Road early today as a possible homicide.

A woman called Newton Falls police to 615 Ridge at 12:37 a.m., where they found a man, 49, dead in the bedroom from a gunshot to the head in a second-floor apartment, police said.

The homicide task force is “called in for any suspicious death as a standard procedure,” according to a news release from Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.

“At this time it has not been determined if this was a homicide or an accident, as the matter is still under investigation, and facts will be presented to the prosecutor,” Fixler said.