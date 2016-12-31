JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Newton Falls police investigating suspicious death



Published: Sat, December 31, 2016 @ 3:41 p.m.

NEWTON FALLS — The Newton Falls Police Department and Trumbull Homicide Task Force are investigating the death of a man on Ridge Road early today as a possible homicide.

A woman called Newton Falls police to 615 Ridge at 12:37 a.m., where they found a man, 49, dead in the bedroom from a gunshot to the head in a second-floor apartment, police said.

The homicide task force is “called in for any suspicious death as a standard procedure,” according to a news release from Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.

“At this time it has not been determined if this was a homicide or an accident, as the matter is still under investigation, and facts will be presented to the prosecutor,” Fixler said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes