JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

First Night Youngstown praised for variety, entertainment



Published: Sat, December 31, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Tonight was Austintown resident Ed Tesner’s fifth year volunteering for First Night Youngstown.

This year he was stationed at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor – the Steel Museum – at 151 W. Wood St. He said his favorite part about First Night is the opportunity to see old friends and the diversity of the events.

“I guess the variety would be the main thing,” he said. “It also keeps me busy.”

The variety of the 17th annual First Night event attracted waves of people from the Mahoning Valley area at 11 venues in the downtown area.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes