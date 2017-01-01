YOUNGSTOWN — Tonight was Austintown resident Ed Tesner’s fifth year volunteering for First Night Youngstown.

This year he was stationed at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor – the Steel Museum – at 151 W. Wood St. He said his favorite part about First Night is the opportunity to see old friends and the diversity of the events.

“I guess the variety would be the main thing,” he said. “It also keeps me busy.”

The variety of the 17th annual First Night event attracted waves of people from the Mahoning Valley area at 11 venues in the downtown area.

