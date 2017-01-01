CLEVELAND

The Youngstown State women's basketball team couldn't maintain a strong start, falling 71-68 to Cleveland State at the Wolstein Center.

Sophomore guard Kelley Wright emerged from the YSU bench to lead a beyond-the-arc barrage that resulted in 9-of-20 shooting and a 38-32 halftime lead.

But YSU connected on just 2-of-14 long-distance shots after intermission.

“We scored 68 points and that would have been plenty to win if we had defended at all,” Barnes said.