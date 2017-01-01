JOBS
49ers expected to fire Kelly, Baalke



Published: Sat, December 31, 2016 @ 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco has two wins

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the 49ers plan to fire both general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly following a season in which the team failed to reach even as many wins as 2015’s failed regime, according to ESPN.

The last time the team fired both head coach and general manager was following the 2004 season when Dennis Erickson and Terry Donahue combined for two wins. That’s how many the Kelly-Baalke partnership has registered as the team gets set to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 49ers haven’t beaten playoff-bound Seattle in their last six tries.

