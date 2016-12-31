SEBRING

Sebring Police Chief Ray Heverly died Friday morning following an illness.

Heverly, 54, was surrounded by family and friends in Akron at the time of his death, reported 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Heverly began his law enforcement career of 27 years as a part-time patrolman on March 10, 1987, with the Sebring Police Department. He was appointed as a full,time police officer on November 9, 1990.

On Oct. 23, 2000, Heverly was promoted to chief, serving for 12 years until his retirement June 19, 2012. He was reappointed as chief on Aug. 19, 2012.

Heverly was the recipient of numerous commendations including the Gallantry Star Medal, Drug Buster Medal with bronze palm leaf, Chief’s Achievement Medal, Ready Commendation Medal and the Distinguished Police Service Medal from the American Police Hall of Fame.

Funeral arrangements are pending.