YOUNGSTOWN — Police say a 20-year-old man who was wounded about 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Parkcliffe Avenue may be paralyzed.

Reports said officers were called to the street and found a car riddled with gunfire and a man who was wounded.

The victim told police he was shot when he was driving on Parkcliffe Avenue.

A man in the car with the victim who police identified as his brother was not injured. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he is being treated.