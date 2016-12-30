JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Man shot Thursday night may be paralyzed



Published: Fri, December 30, 2016 @ 10:17 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police say a 20-year-old man who was wounded about 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Parkcliffe Avenue may be paralyzed.

Reports said officers were called to the street and found a car riddled with gunfire and a man who was wounded.

The victim told police he was shot when he was driving on Parkcliffe Avenue.

A man in the car with the victim who police identified as his brother was not injured. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he is being treated.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes