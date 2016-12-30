BOARDMAN — A man arrested for shoplifting on Thursday was found to be in possession of prescription drugs, according to a report.

Daniel Rosen, 31, of Boardman, allegedly left Walmart at 1300 Doral Dr. with nearly $600 of merchandise concealed in a plastic container. Township police stopped Rosen and placed him under arrest. During a search, they found a knife he reportedly used to cut open packaging and several Xanax and Adderall pills.

Rosen was charged with theft, possession of criminal tools and two counts of drug posession — one felony and one misdemeanor. He will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here on Tuesday.