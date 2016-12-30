JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police find prescription drugs on man stopped for theft



Published: Fri, December 30, 2016 @ 11:59 a.m.

BOARDMAN — A man arrested for shoplifting on Thursday was found to be in possession of prescription drugs, according to a report.

Daniel Rosen, 31, of Boardman, allegedly left Walmart at 1300 Doral Dr. with nearly $600 of merchandise concealed in a plastic container. Township police stopped Rosen and placed him under arrest. During a search, they found a knife he reportedly used to cut open packaging and several Xanax and Adderall pills.

Rosen was charged with theft, possession of criminal tools and two counts of drug posession — one felony and one misdemeanor. He will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here on Tuesday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes