YOUNGSTOWN — Two men were taken into custody on drug charges at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday after reports said a car they were riding in was pulled over at Market Street and West LaClede Avenue for running a stop sign.

David Tony Wright, 32, of West Heights, was charged with possession of heroin after reports said officers found a chewed up bag in a cruiser where he was sitting after he was taken into custody for driving under suspension. Wright was the driver of the car, reports said.

Arrested for possession of drugs was Carlvin Martin, 25, who reports said had seven pills in his pocket that were found when he was searched.

Both men are in the Mahoning County jail awaiting their arraignment later today.