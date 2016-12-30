JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio Supreme Court won’t reconsider condemned serial killer’s appeal



Published: Fri, December 30, 2016 @ 3:33 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it won’t reconsider the death-penalty appeal of a Cleveland man who killed 11 women and hid the remains in and around his home.

At issue in today’s ruling was the court’s decision earlier this month upholding the 2011 conviction and death sentence of serial killer Anthony Sowell.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Gamso had asked the court to reconsider its Dec. 8 ruling based on what he called the trial judge’s improper closing of a pretrial hearing. That hearing involved the admissibility of Sowell’s videotaped police interrogation, which was more than 11 hours.

The court ruled 5-2 to reject Gamso’s request.

The judge ultimately allowed the use of the video, and most of it was played during Sowell’s trial.

Sowell still could file federal appeals.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes