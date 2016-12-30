JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio emergency grant to help village of Lowellville



Published: Fri, December 30, 2016 @ 3:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN The Ohio Emergency Management Agency awarded a $199,000 grant from its disaster-relief program to help Lowellville pay for $1.3 million in flood damage repairs after a June 2015 rainfall of 3 inches in one hour, Dennis O’Hara, Mahoning County emergency management director, told the county commissioners this week.

The village underwent six months of flood-damage repair to its streets and storm sewers that has been paid for by the village and the Ohio EMA, Public Works Commission and Water Development Authority.

McGill Street, which was hardest hit, was closed for three months after the raging torrent of water descended the steep hill.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes