YOUNGSTOWN The Ohio Emergency Management Agency awarded a $199,000 grant from its disaster-relief program to help Lowellville pay for $1.3 million in flood damage repairs after a June 2015 rainfall of 3 inches in one hour, Dennis O’Hara, Mahoning County emergency management director, told the county commissioners this week.

The village underwent six months of flood-damage repair to its streets and storm sewers that has been paid for by the village and the Ohio EMA, Public Works Commission and Water Development Authority.

McGill Street, which was hardest hit, was closed for three months after the raging torrent of water descended the steep hill.