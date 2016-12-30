JOBS
Ohio casino fined $50K after overserved customer’s crash



Published: Fri, December 30, 2016 @ 9:53 a.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio authorities have fined Cincinnati’s downtown casino $50,000 in connection with a customer who was overserved at the casino bar and was subsequently involved in a car crash that killed another driver.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission says Jack Cincinnati Casino must pay the fine in 21 days to keep its liquor permit.

A request for comment was emailed Friday to the casino’s operator, Detroit-based Jack Entertainment.

The Ohio Investigative Unit said 35-year-old Cory Lippmeier was overserved at the casino bar in March.

Lippmeier was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide for a crash that killed 41-year-old driver Scott Petredis near a bridge on Interstate 275. Police say Lippmeier was driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

