JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Official: 5 shot at Ohio resort area are treated at hospital



Published: Fri, December 30, 2016 @ 2:08 p.m.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff’s office says five people were shot at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio.

The Mansfield New Journal reports the shootings happened just after early today at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages near Mansfield. Richland County sheriff’s Capt. Jim Sweat tells the newspaper all the victims were treated at a local hospital.

Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, says three state crime scene agents are assisting. She didn’t have further details.

Messages were left for the sheriff’s office and Spruce Hill Inn, which is described on its website as a place for retreats, meetings, reunions and graduations.

A spokeswoman for OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital said she couldn’t provide any information.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes