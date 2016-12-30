JOBS
N.J. man charged for tipping Pa. server with Valium pill



Published: Fri, December 30, 2016 @ 2:20 p.m.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Here’s a tip: Don’t give a prescription painkiller as a gratuity.

Pennsylvania State Police said the gesture led to trouble for a patron of an eastern Pennsylvania casino Thursday.

State police say the man at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem tipped a server with a Valium pill.

The Morning Call newspaoer reports David Carnevale of Caldwell, N.J., faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

