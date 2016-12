BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ADAMS, JAMES THOMAS 7/12/1977 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



BETTS, RAYMOND S 3/9/1983 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

BOONE, LOREN M 8/26/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



CUMMINGS, RICHARD S 9/2/1972 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

EASTERLING, REAN L 4/24/1992 FRA Suspension



FERGUSON, VIVIAN L 5/20/1955 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



GIBSON, RONALD D 1/15/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Gross Sexual Imposition

HESTER, LADAISA L 12/17/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. No Operators License; 6 Months Or Less

MANDA, SAMANTHA ANN 1/6/1980 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Robbery

MCCOY, JOSEPH D 8/9/1982 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



METCALF, KYLE JACOB 11/15/1992 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

MILLER, ALBERT E JR 6/17/1983 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Arrest Of Probationer



NOBLE, JAMES DEXTER 5/12/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired

SHEHAB, CHARLES J 1/23/1972 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Probation Violation

TAIT, ROBERT K II 8/27/1985 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



WILLIAMS, KIMBERLEE SUE 8/20/1968 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



WRIGHT, DAVID T 4/16/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

ZELANKA, SHIRLEY ANN 1/8/1958 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

AYERS, MATTHEW R 10/10/1991 12/16/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BAIR, DOUGLAS S 2/10/1991 10/7/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BLAND, DEANNA PATRICE 8/22/1988 12/20/2016 BONDED OUT



DICKSON, DALE R JR 3/10/1970 12/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DIGREGORIO, MICHAEL A 6/2/1965 12/30/2016 BONDED OUT

MCLEAN, JOHN E 1/13/1948 12/29/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

MYERS, MAXX L 11/3/1990 11/7/2016 TIME SERVED

PATRICK, GLENN J 12/12/1955 12/27/2016 TIME SERVED

SALDANA, JOANNE J 5/30/1980 12/29/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

SANOR, BRANDON K 11/25/1985 11/15/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WHITE, DAVONTE KENNETH 3/22/1992 12/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WRIGHT, ANDREW J 10/8/1986 8/29/2016 TIME SERVED