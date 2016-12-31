YOUNGSTOWN

Simon Arias, who grew up in the city and now is board president of the Inspiring Minds chapter of Youngstown, said the organization is a godsend for the city and himself.

“It’s not what I’ve been able to do for inspiring minds, it’s what Inspiring Minds has done for me,” he said.

Arias welcomed the dozens of supporters from Cleveland, Pittsburgh and the Youngstown area who attended the Inspiring Minds of Youngstown cocktail party fundraiser Thursday night. The party was held in the DeBartolo Stadium Club at Youngstown State University with a 50/50 raffle contest, a silent auction, and a merchandise table.

Lindsay Benton, executive director of the Inspiring Minds chapter, said the group chose a fund-raiser in the winter instead of the spring, when it usually has a fundraising gala, a black-tie affair. Benton said Inspiring Minds hopes to raise at least $50,000, which will go back into the enrichment programming the organization provides.

“Kids are expensive not only to have, but to enrich their lives is also expensive. So that’s why we have to have fundraisers,” Benton said.

Read MORE in Saturday's VINDICATOR.