Court upholds judge’s order blocking Ohio execution info



Published: Fri, December 30, 2016 @ 5:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge by attorneys for death row inmates of a judge’s order blocking them from information about Ohio’s new lethal injection process.

Today’s 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Cincinnati, will help determine whether Ohio will proceed with its first executions in three years beginning in February.

Ohio plans to execute Ronald Phillips on Feb. 15 for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 1993. Another execution is scheduled for April.

Judge Eugene Siler, writing for the majority, said a judge didn’t abuse his discretion last fall when he barred the release of information about lethal injection requested by attorneys for Phillips and other inmates.

Executions have been on hold in Ohio since January 2014.

