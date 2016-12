AUSTINTOWN — Township police apprehended a suspect in the act of burglarizing a home on Thursday, according to a report.

Officers responded to a call about a man who broke into a house on Canfield-Niles Road. Police found Joseph McCoy, 34, of Struthers, in the basement of the home.

He told police "I know that I'm [expletive]. Can I please have a cigarette?"

McCoy was charged with felony two burglary.