YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State Athletic Department has announced all 125 travel packages for students to go the 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas have sold out.

The first-come, first-served packages ranged from $75 to $150 and included round-trip bus transportation, two nights lodging in Plano, Texas, and one game ticket.

The university said the packages sold out in two hours.