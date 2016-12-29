JOBS
UPDATE | YSU travel package for students sold out



Published: Thu, December 29, 2016 @ 1:53 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State Athletic Department has announced all 125 travel packages for students to go the 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas have sold out.

The first-come, first-served packages ranged from $75 to $150 and included round-trip bus transportation, two nights lodging in Plano, Texas, and one game ticket.

The university said the packages sold out in two hours.

