Yearbooks for Youngstown high schools available for purchase



Published: Thu, December 29, 2016 @ 12:20 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — While going through the school’s archives over winter break, East High School employees found old yearbooks from Wilson and East high schools and The Rayen School.

The yearbooks are available to the public for $15. The money will go to the East High School Yearbook program.

Available yearbook schools and years:

East: 1933, 1942, 1976, 1978-1979, 1986, 1990-1991, 1996-97 and 2008-2015; Wilson: 2007; and Rayen: 1973-1974, 1980-1982, 1985, 1989, 1991-2002 and 2004-2007.

Only cash or money orders will be accepted and it will cost $8 more for shipping. For information call 330-740-4005, ext. 4106, or email victor.arcenio@youngstown.k12.oh.us.

