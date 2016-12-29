JOBS
West Branch school board hires new treasurer



Published: Thu, December 29, 2016 @ 1:02 p.m.

BELOIT — The West Branch Board of Education voted 5-0 this week to hire David Drawl as its next treasurer.

Drawl is currently serving as the treasurer in the Brookfield Local School District, where he has served as that district’s chief financial officer since 2008.

Drawl, who lives in Cortland, serves on the Maplewood schools board of education, and is a Youngstown State University graduate, was chosen from a field of 10 applicants. The board narrowed the field to five individuals for first round interviews, and then to two finalists.

He signed a three-year contract and will begin his duties Tuesday. His salary is $72,500 a year.

