Serena wins at love again; says 'yes' to engagement in poem

Associated Press

Court and spark: Serena Williams is tying the knot.

The tennis great announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian today, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website's co-founder.

Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.

Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page, "She said yes."

Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for more than a year.

Her poem:

"I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own "charming"/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes."