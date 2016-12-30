YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 30 people including Terry Marks Sr., 53, Erskine Road, Boardman, on domestic violence.

On Oct. 14, reports say Marks faced a third-degree felony domestic-violence charge after his girlfriend alleged Marks struck her head with a porcelain coffee mug during an argument when she had served him with an eviction notice. The charge was elevated because of prior convictions.

The grand jury also indicted Kyronn Copeland, 25, Neosho Road, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

On Dec. 1, reports say Officer Jason Short was on patrol about 11:55 p.m. on Saranac Avenue when he saw a car driving at high speed. When Short started following the car, the driver swerved to miss a parked car and refused to pull over for him, reports said.

The car sped away until Short found it parked in a yard on Thornton Avenue. Short searched a wooded area for the driver and he was joined by officer John O’Neill Jr., and after yelling commands for the driver to surrender, Copeland got on the ground and placed his hands in front of him, reports said.

Inside the car police found a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol that a records check found had been stolen in 2008 in Meadville, Pa.

Also inside the car was a bag with 15 pills and a bag with a small amount of marijuana.

The grand jury also indicted Jarrod Brooks, aka Rod, 25, Ohio Avenue, direct presentment, on trafficking in marijuana and possession of criminal tools with forfeiture specifications.