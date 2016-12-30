Staff report

The Backroom at The Limited locations at the Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., and Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, will close Jan. 7.

The closures came after the stores ran what appeared to be liquidation sales with all sales final and no returns allowed.

The Backroom at The Limited is a spin-off of Columbus-based The Limited, a women’s specialty store. News outlets throughout the U.S. have reported closed locations. Earlier this month, the company said it was laying off 248 employees at its headquarters.

The Limited’s parent company, Sun Capital Partners Inc., started to explore selling the chain of more than 240 stores in November. The Limited was founded in 1963 in Ohio.