YOUNGSTOWN

From the National Weather Service in Cleveland ...

Tonight...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Friday...Cloudy. Snow showers likely...Mainly in the morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...Becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Saturday...Partly sunny in the morning...Then cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

New years day...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Monday...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday night...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.