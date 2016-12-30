JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Church thief sentenced to prison



Published: Thu, December 29, 2016 @ 8:53 p.m.

GROVE CITY, PA

A thief who broke into a pair of Mercer County churches was sentenced to serve between nine and 23 months in prison on two counts of burglary Thursday.

Police said Zion Scriven, 19, of Slippery Rock, broke into Tower Presbyterian Church and Galilean Baptist Church in February. Scriven did $1,400 worth of damage inside Tower Presbyterian Church and stole a gift card and $8.00 in cash.

At Galilean Baptist Church, Scriven broke into a safe, forced drawers open and cut power to the building. According to Grove City police, Scriven did not take anything from the church.

Scriven left a note for the pastor at Galilean Baptist, which read “I was going to kill you, but I decided to shut off the power instead. Take care pastor.” and was signed with a smiley face.

Officers managed to obtain a fingerprint from the notepad Scriven used for the threatening message, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes