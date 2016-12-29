JOBS
Austintown police answer another prostitution ad with arrest



Published: Thu, December 29, 2016 @ 11:40 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested a woman on Wednesday for allegedly soliciting her services as a prostitute, according to a report.

Officers found an advertisement online asking potential clients to "take a break from life and reward yourself with me." They sent a text message to the advertised number and met Katherine Sakalosh, 32, of Youngstown at a Mahoning Avenue gas station.

Sakalosh was arrested and charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools — the cell phone used to solicit and a condom. She will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here on Jan. 4.

