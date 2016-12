YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State students and the Office for Alumni Engagement are planning a send-off for the football team next Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The rally will take place on Armed Forces Boulevard with parking available in the M-70 lot. Those who attend are encouraged to wear YSU gear.

The YSU Penguins are heading to Frisco, Texas to play James Madison University for the FCS championship on Jan. 7.