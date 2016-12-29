YOUNGSTOWN — Supporters of Frackfree America National Coalition, based in the city, will attend a prayer service at 1 p.m. Thursday, conducted by Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin of Defenders of the Earth Outreach Mission to commemorate the upcoming fifth anniversary of the Dec. 31, 2011, 4.0 magnitude earthquake in the city linked to a fracking waste injection well.

Citizens will gather for the prayer outside of the Coitsville Township Administration Building at 3737 McCartney Road.

A focus of the event will be raising public awareness of the need to legally stop a proposed Coitsville injection well, another Vienna injection well that is now operating, and an injection well in Weathersfield/Niles that may reopen, according to a Frackfree news release.