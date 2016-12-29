JOBS
OSHP investigating one-car accident on I-80



Published: Wed, December 28, 2016 @ 5:04 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Ohio State Highway Patrol officials are investigating the cause of a crash on Interstate 80 in the township.

According to a patrol report, a 62-year-old Campbell man was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 at 1:09 p.m. today when his pickup truck went off the left side of the road and overturned several times.

Both the driver and his passenger were wearing seat belts. I-80’s eastbound lanes were closed for a time to clean up the area.

The driver and passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

