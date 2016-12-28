JOBS
Ohio House adjourns for year, ending threat of veto override



Published: Wed, December 28, 2016 @ 11:51 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio House has adjourned for the year, eliminating the possibility that lawmakers would try to override Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) vetoes of abortion and renewable energy bills.

Lawmakers had until midnight Saturday, the last two days of the Legislature’s two-year term, for possible veto override votes.

At issue before Wednesday’s adjournment were potential overrides of bills banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected and making renewable energy mandates optional for the next three years.

Kasich, a Republican, also vetoed a measure backed by fellow GOP lawmakers that expanded a tangible property tax exemption for Ohio’s oil-and-gas industry and a bill expanding legislators’ power to abolish state agencies and departments.

Republican lawmakers are expected to revisit the issues next year when they have even larger majorities.

