The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, caught off guard by last week’s surprise resignation announcement by chief engineer Tom Holloway, has to find his replacement by Jan. 22 — the engineer’s last day on the job.

MVSD is the principal water supplier to Youngstown, Niles and McDonald. Its four-member board of directors consists of two representatives each from Youngstown and Niles.

“It was for personal reasons,” said Holloway, 58, whose contract was to have run until June 30, 2017. “I was required to give them a 30-day notice and that’s what I did.”

The board met in executive (closed) session for nearly 80 minutes Wednesday, but promptly adjourned afterward without taking any action. Holloway could be seen entering the conference room briefly after being summoned by the board.

“I can’t comment on what we discussed,” said Atty. Matt Blair, board chairman.

Holloway, who has served several stints as MVSD chief engineer, was brought back last January after Anthony Vigorito, who had been chief engineer, failed to earn a Class IV license and professional engineer certification. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency requires the Class IV to operate water purification plants while the MVSD mandates PE certification for engineering approvals and grant applications.

Vigorito, who became superintendent of operations after being replaced by Holloway, has yet to achieve the certifications, according to Blair.

“We will bring in either a company or individual who has (them),” the chairman said after the meeting.



