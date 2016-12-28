YOUNGSTOWN — A Megan Circle man who pleaded guilty to charges he beat his girlfriend and set his house on fire was sentenced today to eight years in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Shirley J. Christian handed down the sentence to Ronald Magby, 58, on charges of aggravated arson, felony domestic violence, kidnapping, felonious assault and attempted murder.

Police said Magby beat his girlfriend Nov. 24, 2015, during an argument then tried to set his house on fire.

Magby also set himself on fire and tried to drive away as police arrived while he was engulfed in flames.

He was shot with an electronic stun weapon and police put the flames out.