YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a .40-caliber Glock handgun early today after a man ran from a traffic stop.

Eric Moore II, 22, of Bennington Avenue, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges of obstructing official business, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arrested about 12:10 a.m. today behind a garage in the 700 block of Katherine Street after police tried to pull over a car he was driving for an improper turn.

Reports said Moore ran through a wooded area before he was caught. The gun was found on the ground behind the garage, reports said.

Reports said Moore has a prior weapons and robbery conviction that bars him from owning a firearm.

He also has warrants from Liberty police for carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm.