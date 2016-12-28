YOUNGSTOWN — Anthony M. D’Apolito was sworn in this morning in the Mahoning County Courthouse rotunda as a judge of the county common pleas court.

His father, Judge Lou A. D’Apolito, also of that court, administered the oath of office to him.

The father-son combination is a rare case in Ohio and elsewhere in which a father and his son will simultaneously be judges on the same court.

They’ll be in separate courtrooms in the court’s five-judge general division, which handles major civil and criminal cases.

Today’s ceremony was crowded with judges, lawyers, court personnel, elected officials and other county workers.

“I will work every day to validate the trust you have put in me, whether I’m on the bench or in our community. I will always remember that you helped make me a judge, and I cannot let you down,” the newly-elected judge told the audience.

“I will work extremely hard. I will always be prepared. I will make the best decisions I can. I will work every day to make all of you proud,” he vowed.