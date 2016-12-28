YOUNGSTOWN — A police officer punctured his hand late Tuesday while trying to scale a fence during a foot chase on the South Side, reports said.

Reports said police pulled over a car about 11:55 p.m. driven by Demond Belton, 21, of West Auburndale Avenue, for running a stop sign.

Reports said Belton ran away and was chased on foot before he was tackled by another officer. He was arrested on charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

A juvenile passenger was arrested on drug charges after several bags of crack cocaine were found in the car next to the passenger.

The officer was treated for the puncture wound.